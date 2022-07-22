DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.43.

REGN stock opened at $592.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $616.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

