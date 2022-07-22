DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.18 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.