DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

KHC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

