DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,281 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

