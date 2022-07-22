Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $278,451.71 and $57,452.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,722.78 or 1.00071560 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006738 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003804 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.