DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Hits $243.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $243.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,701,485 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.