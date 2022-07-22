Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

