Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,205.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 319.0% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 38,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

