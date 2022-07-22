Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($65.66) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($57.58) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($80.81) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.35) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR:DHER opened at €41.35 ($41.77) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.21 and its 200 day moving average is €45.23. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($136.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

