Delphy (DPY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,748.00

Delphy (DPY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $315,057.27 and approximately $43,748.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.13 or 0.99912114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

