Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.46. 214,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,358,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.80 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.67.

Insider Activity

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$181,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538.40.

About Denison Mines

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.