Deri Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $216,868.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $216,868.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,757,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,458,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

