Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.01.

T opened at $18.92 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

