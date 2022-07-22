Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.01.
AT&T Stock Down 7.6 %
T opened at $18.92 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
