Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Target Price to $120.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.71.

Ashland Global Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

