Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($40.40) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.38) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.39) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.45) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of G1A opened at €35.06 ($35.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.97 ($32.29) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($49.04).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

