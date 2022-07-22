Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,750 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.13) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.43) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.52) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

GSK Stock Down 1.7 %

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,746.80 ($20.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £88.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,729.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,736.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,681.45. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,703.50 ($20.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.26).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

