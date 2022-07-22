Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 49.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $37,408.85 and approximately $98.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001398 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

