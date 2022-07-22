Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($26.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.21) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($21.52) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.73) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.74) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.26) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at €18.73 ($18.92) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($12.85) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.45.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

