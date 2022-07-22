Dev Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $461,982.32 and $3,309.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

