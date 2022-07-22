Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $224.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $233.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.68.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

