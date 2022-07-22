DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.03 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $172.41 million and $9.03 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,508,771,371 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
