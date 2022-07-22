DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 8.4%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.16 and last traded at $39.22. Approximately 13,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,998,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 8.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

