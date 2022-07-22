Digix Gold Token (DGX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $899.00

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $16.33 or 0.00069652 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $892,054.92 and $899.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

