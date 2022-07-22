Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $64,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 946,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 407,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 300,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.