Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

