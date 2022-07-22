Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

