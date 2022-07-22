Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

