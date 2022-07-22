Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 215 ($2.57) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 330 ($3.95).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.30) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.31) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 315 ($3.77) to GBX 240 ($2.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.62).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DLG opened at GBX 200.90 ($2.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 837.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 184.55 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.82).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.