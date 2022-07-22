Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 120,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $6,110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 8,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $80.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

