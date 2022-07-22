Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 815,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,140,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

