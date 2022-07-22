Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 8th

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $8,560,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,412,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,627,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

