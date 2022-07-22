Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s previous close.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

