Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

DFS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 995.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

