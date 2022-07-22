DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNBBY opened at $18.92 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DNB Markets dropped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.44.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

