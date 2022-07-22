Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Docebo Stock Performance

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$40.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.54 million.

