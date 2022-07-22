DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $464,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,701,000 after purchasing an additional 747,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.09. 81,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,611. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -149.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

