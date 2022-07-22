Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.00.

Dollar General stock opened at $246.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

