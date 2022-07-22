Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.11. 16,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,822. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.75.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

