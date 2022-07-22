Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $414.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $398.00 to $414.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.33.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $405.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

