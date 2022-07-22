Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.75.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

