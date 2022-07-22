Donu (DONU) Price Down 57.4% Over Last 7 Days

Donu (DONU) traded 61% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Donu has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Donu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Donu has a market capitalization of $17,985.55 and $4.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00080303 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Donu Coin Profile
Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
