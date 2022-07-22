Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $146,411.43 and approximately $157.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032479 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
