Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $146,411.43 and approximately $157.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

