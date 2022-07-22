DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $77.61

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.61, but opened at $79.80. DoorDash shares last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 10,353 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.24.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,983 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.