DragonVein 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $738,235.14 and $4.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00545557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00252425 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014137 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

