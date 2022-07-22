Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.02

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.02 and traded as low as C$30.78. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$31.04, with a volume of 16,827 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Dream Unlimited Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86.
Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
