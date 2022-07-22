DREP [old] Market Cap Hits $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,020.07 or 0.99962321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

