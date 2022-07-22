Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Dril-Quip to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.55. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,100. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 17.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $489,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

