Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 769 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 213,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

