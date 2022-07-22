Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 7,133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

