Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.84 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

